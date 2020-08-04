WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The United States will engage its partners and urge them to reject the outcome of Venezuela's upcoming parliamentary elections, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told reporters on Tuesday.

"On the questions of recognition of [opposition leader Juan] Guaido and on the recognition of this fraudulent parliamentary election, we have been discussions this with a lot of partners," Abrams said. "We'll continue to recognize him and we'll not recognize this fraudulent election."

Venezuela held parliamentary elections in 2015 and the powers of the current convocation of the National Assembly expire in December 2020. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly suggested holding early elections for seats in the National Assembly, which was head by Guaido from January 2019 to January 2020.

The United States also did not recognize the results of Venezuela's 2018 presidential election in which Maduro won, saying it accepted Guaido's decision to proclaim himself an interim president and considers him to be the country's leader. However, numerous other countries, including Russia and China, have said they consider Maduro to be Venezuela's only legitimate president.

Abrams noted there are about 60 countries that recognize Guaido and said he expects all of them will not recognize the upcoming elections result.

"We will be in touch with any we haven't been yet," Abrams said.

The parliamentary elections in Venezuela are set for December 6. The US government has declared that the election has already been sabotaged by officials allegedly loyal to President Maduro.