UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Contact Allies To Urge Rejecting Venezuela's Election Results - Abrams

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

US to Contact Allies to Urge Rejecting Venezuela's Election Results - Abrams

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The United States will engage its partners and urge them to reject the outcome of Venezuela's upcoming parliamentary elections, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told reporters on Tuesday.

"On the questions of recognition of [opposition leader Juan] Guaido and on the recognition of this fraudulent parliamentary election, we have been discussions this with a lot of partners," Abrams said. "We'll continue to recognize him and we'll not recognize this fraudulent election."

Venezuela held parliamentary elections in 2015 and the powers of the current convocation of the National Assembly expire in December 2020. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly suggested holding early elections for seats in the National Assembly, which was head by Guaido from January 2019 to January 2020.

The United States also did not recognize the results of Venezuela's 2018 presidential election in which Maduro won, saying it accepted Guaido's decision to proclaim himself an interim president and considers him to be the country's leader. However, numerous other countries, including Russia and China, have said they consider Maduro to be Venezuela's only legitimate president.

Abrams noted there are about 60 countries that recognize Guaido and said he expects  all of them will not recognize the upcoming elections  result.

"We will be in touch with any we haven't been yet," Abrams said.

The parliamentary elections in Venezuela are set for December 6. The US government has declared that the election has already been sabotaged by officials allegedly loyal to President Maduro.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Russia China United States Venezuela January December 2015 2018 2019 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy launches â€˜The Great Economic Reset ..

51 minutes ago

ADDED permits economic licensees in Abu Dhabi to r ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

1 hour ago

Yas Waterworld officially opens its doors to all g ..

1 hour ago

Action to be taken for promoting hatred on social ..

1 minute ago

Modi's fascist govt keeps Nazi philosophy alive: M ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.