US to Exhaust Every Chance to Resolve Russia-Ukraine Crisis Through Diplomacy - Nuland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) US diplomats are optimistic about negotiations to resolve tensions between Ukraine and Russia and are willing to exhaust every opportunity to resolve the situation through diplomatic means, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"We're diplomats, which makes us optimists. It means that we will exhaust every opportunity to resolve this through diplomacy, to resolve this through negotiation, and that's what we're doing now," Nuland told a press briefing in response to a question about where the State Department stands in terms of optimism about the situation.