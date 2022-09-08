UrduPoint.com

US To Give Ukraine More HIMARS Ammo, Austin Set To Make Announcement Thursday - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US to Give Ukraine More HIMARS Ammo, Austin Set to Make Announcement Thursday - Pentagon

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The United States will certainly provide more Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) ammo to be used with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) already sent to Ukraine, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Wednesday.

"There will certainly be more GMLR munitions as part of the - which is really what the Ukrainians need," Kahl said during an interview when asked about potential new packages to be announced. "I think the Secretary (of Defense Llyod Austin) will announce some things tomorrow at Rammstein."

Austin is set to attend a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany on Thursday to discuss the conflict alongside partners and allies.

Related Topics

Ukraine Germany Austin United States

Recent Stories

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

13 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performanc ..

Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performance during its tenure

13 minutes ago
 UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in ..

UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in Coming Days - Official

13 minutes ago
 State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North ..

State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North Korea to Use Them in Ukraine

13 minutes ago
 French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ..

French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ill-gotten assets

13 minutes ago
 Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukrai ..

Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukraine From Using Funds to Silence ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.