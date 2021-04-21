UrduPoint.com
US To Hit 200 Million Vaccine Doses Target 'this Week:' W.House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:13 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The United States will hit President Joe Biden's target of administering 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccines within his first 100 days in office by the end of this week, the White House said Wednesday.

