US to hit 200 million vaccine doses target 'this week:' W.House

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The United States will hit President Joe Biden's target of administering 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccines within his first 100 days in office by the end of this week, the White House said Wednesday.

Biden will make a speech later in which he will "note that the United States will reach over 200 million shots this week," a White House official said on condition of anonymity.