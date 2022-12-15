US to Provide Africa With Over $165Mln in Elections Assistance - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The United States plans to provide over $165 million in elections assistance to African countries, with six upcoming elections on the continent next year, the White House said on Thursday.

"Working with Congress, the United States plans to provide over $165 million to support elections and good governance in Africa in 2023," the release stated.

It described the elections in Africa in 2023 as "consequential."

"While the United States does not support any specific candidate or party, the United States is committed to supporting electoral processes to deepen democracy in Africa," the White House stated.

US President Joe Biden met on Wednesday with six presidents - President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon, President George Manneh Weah of Liberia, President Andry Nirina Rajoelina of Madagascar, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, and President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone - to discuss their countries' upcoming elections next year.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to hold free, fair, and transparent elections, and discussed the challenges of holding elections and exercising the right to vote, including foreign interference and political violence. They also shared best practices for how to manage these risks and ensure transparency and public confidence in the electoral process.