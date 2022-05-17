US to Reinstate Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The United States will reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program and increase consular services and visa processing in Cuba, the US Department of State said in a press release.

"We will reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole (CFRP) Program and further increase consular services and visa processing, making it possible for more Cubans to join their families in the United States via regular migration channels," the State Department said in the release on Monday.