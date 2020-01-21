UrduPoint.com
US Trade Deals With China, Canada-Mexico Provide New Model For 21st Century - Trump

US trade deals with China as well as Canada and Mexico provide a new model of such deals for the 21st century, President Donald Trump said Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) US trade deals with China as well as Canada and Mexico provide a new model of such deals for the 21st century, President Donald Trump said Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Earlier this month, Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed a Phase One trade deal that requires Beijing to buy $200 billion in US goods, respect intellectual property rights and halt Currency manipulation. In the same month, the US Senate passed the new North American trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

"These agreements represent a new model of trade for the 21st century agreements that are fair, reciprocal and they prioritize the needs of workers and families," Trump said.

Regarding the Phase Two of the deal with China, Trump said the talks on it would start "very shortly."

"Our relationship with China right now has probably never been better," Trump added.

The US president said that most of US tariffs on China would remain in place during the Phase Two negotiations.

Trump's speech was streamed at the forum's website.

