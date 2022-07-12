UrduPoint.com

US Transportation Command Awards $770Mln In Cargo Shipping Contracts - Pentagon

Published July 12, 2022

US Transportation Command Awards $770Mln in Cargo Shipping Contracts - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Twelve international shipping companies have been awarded US Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) contracts totaling $770 million for shipping of US military cargoes to different locations around the world, the Defense Department announced in a press release.

"Maersk Line (of) Norfolk, Virginia, has been awarded a $179,055,206 option period modification ... contract for international ocean ... transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service," the release said on Monday. "Service includes shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo."

American President Lines of Washington, DC has been awarded a $147,681,597 modification contract, American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier of Parsippany, New Jersey one for $88,408,396 and Matson Navigation Company of Oakland, California one for $74,960,005, an additional release said.

Liberty Global Logistics LLC, Lake Success, New York has been awarded a $71,945,608 modification contract, Farrell Lines of Dulles, Virginia, one for $65,212,459, Hapag-Lloyd USA of Piscataway, New Jersey, one for $58,843,425 and Watermnan Transport one for  $35,784,777, the release added.

Tote Maritime Alaska, Tote Maritime Puerto Rico, Schuyler Line Navigation Company of Annapolis, Maryland and Young Brothers of  Honolulu, Hawaii all received smaller contracts, according to the release.

