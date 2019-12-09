UrduPoint.com
US Treasury Says Designates 'Latvian Oligarch' Lembergs For Corruption, Bribery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:53 PM

The United States has designated Aivars Lembergs - mayor of Ventspils, Latvia - for directly or indirectly being involved in corruption, including misappropriation of state assets and bribing officials, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Monday

"Latvian oligarch Aivars Lembergs (Lembergs) is designated for being a foreign person who is a current or former government official responsible for or complicit in, or directly or indirectly engaged in, corruption, including the misappropriation of state assets, the expropriation of private assets for personal gain, corruption related to government contracts or the extraction of natural resources, or bribery."

The release said Lembergs has served as mayor of Ventspils since 1988 and has repeatedly been accused of money laundering, bribery and abuse of office.

