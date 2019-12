The United States is trying to economically strangle Iran and prompt people's discontent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday during a speech at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The United States is trying to economically strangle Iran and prompt people's discontent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday during a speech at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference.

"If the American plan is to strangle Iran economically and stimulate the discontent of the people, then we see the same plan regarding Venezuela," Lavrov said.