US, UK Agreement Allows American Forces to Join Combined Carrier Group - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Acting US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and his UK counterpart signed an authorization allowing American warships, fighter jets and Marines to participate in a strike group led by the UK carrier Queen Elizabeth, the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"This deployment underscores the strength of our bilateral ties and demonstrates US-UK interoperability, both of which are key tenets of the US National Defense Strategy," the release said.

The agreement signed by Miller and UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace enables US Marines' F-35-B fighter jets and a US Navy destroyer to join the combined carrier strike group.

The group is slated to deploy from the UK later this year, according to the release.