UrduPoint.com

US Urges Lebanon To Conduct Swift, Complete Probe Into Beirut Explosion - White House

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 02:20 AM

US Urges Lebanon to Conduct Swift, Complete Probe Into Beirut Explosion - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The Biden administration urges Lebanese authorities to conduct a swift and complete investigation into the explosion that ripped through the port of Beirut last year, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"We urge Lebanese authorities to complete a swift and complete investigation into the explosion at the port in Beirut," Psaki said during a press briefing.

On Thursday, gunfire broke out during a protest held by the Hezbollah group against the judge looking into the 2020 Beirut port blast. As a result, at least six people were killed and over 30 were wounded. The armed forces have arrested nine people in a manhunt for the perpetrators.

A powerful explosion occurred in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020. At least 280 people died, and more than 6,000 were injured. Hundreds of houses and cars were destroyed or damaged. According to the authorities, the explosion resulted from the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate seized by customs in 2014 and stored in a warehouse. The Lebanese capital was declared a disaster area.

To date, the investigation has not been able to discover all the circumstances of the tragedy and identify the perpetrators. At the same time, the authorities are still not ruling out that the tragedy occurred as a result of deliberate detonation, and not negligence, as established by the official preliminary probe.

Related Topics

Injured Protest White House Died Beirut Same August 2020 All From

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s win of UN Human Rights Council&#039;s m ..

UAE&#039;s win of UN Human Rights Council&#039;s membership reflects internation ..

20 minutes ago
 1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

3 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE nat ..

Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE national football team players

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Greece in Washingto ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Greece in Washington

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence participates in ‘Internation ..

Ministry of Defence participates in ‘International Armament and Military Equip ..

3 hours ago
 Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phon ..

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phone Situation Around JCPOA - Mos ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.