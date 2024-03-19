US Urges Taliban To Stop Terrorist Attacks On Pakistan From Afghan Soil
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2024 | 01:14 PM
US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel expresses deep regret over the loss of lives and "injustices" resulting from an attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2024) The United States, on Tuesday, issued a call to the Taliban, urging them to prevent terrorist attacks against Pakistan from being launched from Afghan territory.
When questioned about Pakistan's "intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations" in the border regions of Afghanistan, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel expressed deep regret over the loss of lives and "injustices" resulting from an attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Seven Pakistani troops were tragically killed in a terrorist assault at a security post in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area on Saturday.
During his daily news briefing on Monday, Patel emphasized the importance of the Taliban ensuring that terrorist activities do not emanate from Afghan soil. He also urged Pakistan to exercise restraint and ensure the safety of civilians in its counter-terrorism efforts.
Additionally, Patel urged both sides to address any existing differences, affirming the U.S.'s commitment to preventing Afghanistan from becoming a haven for terrorists targeting the United States and its allies.
In a recent report, the U.N. Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team highlighted the increasing collaboration between al-Qaida operatives and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in launching cross-border attacks. The report also noted instances of Taliban members joining forces with TTP, citing a religious obligation to provide support.
Asif Durrani, Pakistan's special representative to Afghanistan, disclosed in a seminar held in Islamabad last week that up to 6,000 TTP fighters are currently taking refuge in neighboring Afghanistan.
