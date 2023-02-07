US Vice President Harris to Attend Munich Security Conference, Give Speech - Statement

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany from February 16-18 to meet with foreign leaders and deliver remarks at the event, Harris' spokesperson Kirsten Allen said in a statement.

"In addition to delivering a speech as part of the conference, the Vice President will meet with foreign leaders and continue our intensive diplomatic engagement with allies and partners regarding the war in Ukraine as well as other regional and global issues," Allen said on Monday.

Harris' engagement in Munich will demonstrate transatlantic unity and resolve, US global leadership and an enduring commitment to supporting Ukraine, Allen said.

The conference will take place on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Ukraine began preparing for a war with Russia following the famous speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2007 Munich Security Conference, in which he criticized NATO enlargement and pronounced the failure of a unipolar world order, Ukrainian Maj. Gen. Viktor Nazarov said in May 2021.

