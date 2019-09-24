UrduPoint.com
US Visa Waiver Program For Poland 'In The Works' - Trump

Tue 24th September 2019

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The United States is close to establishing the visa waiver program for Poland, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

"We [are] also doing visa waiver for Poland," Trump said at the meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Trump said the Polish visa waiver program is "in the works."

The US leader added that the program is already approved, and Washington is just finishing technical details. He said that this important initiative will let US and Polish citizens visit each country without additional barriers.

Trump told his Polish counterpart that nobody else could get this waiver program done for a long time.

