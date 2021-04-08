US Weekly Jobless Claims at 744,000 Last Week - Labor Dept.

Some 744,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, according to Labor Department data on Thursday that showed weekly filings remaining above the 700,000 level that economists say demonstrates the job market's struggle to turn the corner with the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Some 744,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, according to Labor Department data on Thursday that showed weekly filings remaining above the 700,000 level that economists say demonstrates the job market's struggle to turn the corner with the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending April 3, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 744,000, an increase of 16,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.