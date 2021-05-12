US, WHO Regional Office Providing Brazil $17Mln in COVID-19 Medications - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The United States is partnering with the Pan American Health Organization to provide Brazil $17 million in novel coronavirus medications, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in Brazil, the United States is partnering with the Pan American Health Organization, or PAHO, to provide access to approximately $17 million worth of essential medications to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients who require intubation to be connected to life-saving ventilators," Price said in a press briefing.

Price said 164 pallets of medication arrived in Brazil earlier on Tuesday that should help sustain several hospitals in the country for at least 30 days.

PAHO, headquartered in Washington, DC, is the World Health Organization's regional office for the Americas. PAHO is also a specialized agency for the Inter-American System.