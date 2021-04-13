US Working Toward Stable Ties With Russia, Not Looking to Establish Trust - White House

The Biden administration is working toward having a stable relationship with Russia but is looking for predictability rather than trust between the two, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The Biden administration is working toward having a stable relationship with Russia but is looking for predictability rather than trust between the two, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"I think what we're working toward is predictable and stable, we're not looking for an establishment of trust as much as predictability and stability because there are a range of threats. There are a range of opportunities in the world and Biden wants to have the bandwidth to focus on them, not on an adversarial relationship with Russia," Psaki said in a press briefing.

Psaki, when asked about possible sanctions, said the US administration will have more to announce on Russia soon.