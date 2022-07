(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The United States Dollar has become equal to the euro at the Moscow Stock Exchange and both trade for 59.3 rubles on Tuesday, according to trading data.

The US dollar was worth more than the euro at some point.

As of 07:42 GMT, the dollar trades for 58.99 rubles and the euro trades for 59.08 rubles.