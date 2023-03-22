The fact that the US State Department publishes reports on the human rights situation in other countries based on biased sources funded by the US itself and thus interferes in other countries' internal affairs is outrageous, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The fact that the US State Department publishes reports on the human rights situation in other countries based on biased sources funded by the US itself and thus interferes in other countries' internal affairs is outrageous, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"I think it is outrageous and shocking that bureaucrats from Washington are planning to and are making these statements about our countries citing all sorts of lopsided information, most of them being funded from the US. Stop it already," the minister said in answer to a question about the US State Department's recent report on the human rights situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Szijjarto, who came on an official visit to Sarajevo, said he was shocked "again and again" with how Washington could make statements about other countries and their internal affairs "ex cathedra," claiming to be infallible.

"My question is, how do they come to this? How? I have not heard of Bosnia and Herzegovina's foreign ministry, let alone my own (ministry) writing a report on the human rights and other issues in other countries.

Why? Because on the one hand, it is not our business, and on the other, we have nothing to do with it," Szijjarto said.

The minister noted that the people in Bosnia and Herzegovina or in Hungary can decide on their own whether they are happy with their government or not.

"Regarding President Dodik (Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik), it does not matter what I think of him, all that matters is what people living in Bosnia in Herzegovina and in Republika Srpska in particular think of him, since they voted for him, not me. He was reelected, and Hungary respects that," Szijjarto said in response to a question on his thoughts on Dodik.

He added that the Hungarian government's cooperation with Dodik is correct, fair and is based on mutual respect.

"There is no mutual respect in world politics today. Certain countries are very eager to interfere in the others' affairs. We always work here with the elected leaders of Bosnia and Herzegovina. We never doubt the results of domestic elections, we respect them," the minister said.