UrduPoint.com

Venezuela, EU Overcome Impasse Caused By Borrell's Statements On Election Observation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 01:00 PM

Venezuela, EU Overcome Impasse Caused by Borrell's Statements on Election Observation

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Venezuela and the European Union have settled the controversy over EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's statement implying that the Venezuelan government's legitimacy was subject to the bloc's final assessment of the nation's November elections, Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) said on Tuesday.

"After a telephone conversation between the president of the electoral administration Pedro Calzadilla and the head of the EU-EOM (EU Election Observation Mission) Isabel Santos, the impasse, created by the statements of the EU HR (High Representative) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, is considered to be overcome," the CNE said on Twitter.

Santos, the statement says, reaffirmed Venezuela's commitment to follow the rules agreed between both parties for the deployment of election observers.

"Let there be no doubt that we will fulfill our commitment to observe the electoral process with impartiality, objectivity, independence and non-interference, respecting the administrative agreement signed with the National Electoral Council of Venezuela and our code of conduct," Santos wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in October, Borrell stated that the EU Commission's report on the Venezuelan elections would either legitimize or delegitimize the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela then stressed that the EU misunderstood its role in the political process of Venezuela, losing the opportunity to position itself as a respectable and impartial party to international relations. The country's government demanded that the EU representatives refrain from manipulating the observers, threatening to bar the EU mission from monitoring the vote.

According to the CNE, ten members of the EU mission are already in the country, and their number is expected to reach 100 by the voting day on November 21. The EU mission headquarters will be set up in Caracas after October 28.

A total of 42 national political movements and 64 regional parties will take part in the legislative elections in Venezuela, including the right-wing opposition, which controlled the country's parliament since 2016 but refused to take part in subsequent vote.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote Twitter European Union Santos Independence Caracas Venezuela October November 2016 From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates UAE leaders, Isl ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates UAE leaders, Islamic and Arab nations on Proph ..

11 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Korea&#039;s support for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Korea&#039;s support for UAE&#039;s hosting of &#039;CO ..

56 minutes ago
 DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumpt ..

DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumption Heat Map Dashboard&#039; a ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GIT ..

MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GITEX Technology Week 2021

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 241.09 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 241.09 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.