Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons From Any Country, Even United States - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Venezuela can buy weapons from any country that wants to sell them, even the United States, President Nicolas Maduro told reporters.

"Venezuela can buy bullets, weaponry, tanks, planes and missiles from a country that wants to sell them, be it the United States, Colombia, Iran, Russia, China, India - any country," Maduro said.

During a press conference, broadcast on Twitter, the president was again asked to comment on the words of Colombian President Ivan Duque, that Venezuela bought missiles from Iran.

Maduro said Venezuela and Iran had long-term relationships in many sectors.

"Duque said that Venezuela had bought missiles from Iran. And I replied that this was not true, but it seemed to me a very good idea," he said, adding that if necessary, Venezuela would consider such an issue.