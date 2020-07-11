Venezuelan Government Prolongs Coronavirus-Linked State of Emergency for 1 Month

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) The Venezuelan government has prolonged the state of emergency, introduced over the COVID-19 pandemic, for a month for the fourth time in a row.

"In line with a decree of President Nicolas Maduro, the constitutional regime of the state of emergency is additionally prolonged for 30 days to continue the fight against the pandemic," Vice President Delcy Rodriguez told the VTV broadcaster on late Friday.

The state of emergency was declared in Venezuela on March 13 and in line with the latest presidential decree will last until August 10.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 559,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Venezuela has confirmed 8,803 COVID-19 cases so far, with 83 fatalities.