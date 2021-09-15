UrduPoint.com

Venezuelan Prosecutors Open Investigation Into Embezzlement Charges Against Guaido

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 12:20 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Venezuelan Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation against opposition leader Juan Guaido after Colombia's decision to take over Monomeros, a subsidiary of the state-owned petrochemical company Petroquimica de Venezuela (Pequiven), Venezuela's Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab stated in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

"The prosecutor's office is launching investigation against the subject of Juan Guaido on charges of usurpation of functions, treason, conspiracy, theft of assets and criminal connections," Saab wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the Colombian organization entrusted with inspecting, supervising and monitoring companies, including foreign ones, announced that it had decided to take over the Monomeros Colombo Venezolanos fertilizer company located in the country.

Control is the maximum degree of oversight required to implement measures to pull the company out of crisis.

The Venezuelan government regarded the decision as an attempt to impinge on its assets.

Caracas effectively lost control of Monomeros' assets and accounts in 2019, when Colombia recognized Juan Guaido who illegally declared himself president of Venezuela. The opposition parliament appointed its own board of directors in Monomeros company.

