Venezuela's Inaugural Direct Flight To Moscow Lands At Vnukovo Airport

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 09:40 PM

Venezuela's Inaugural Direct Flight to Moscow Lands at Vnukovo Airport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) An inaugural direct flight from the Venezuelan capital of Caracas has landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The flight organized by the Venezuelan state-owned Conviasa airline was expected to carry a delegation of senior officials from Caracas.

Venezuela and Russia opened direct flights in early May, with the first passenger plane from Moscow landing in Caracas two weeks ago.

According to the Venezuelan Tourism Ministry, two routes were in the works to be launched, namely, Caracas - Moscow and Nueva Esparta - Moscow, lasting 11 hours and 13 hours, respectively.

