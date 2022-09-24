UrduPoint.com

Venue Construction For Greater Bay Area Science Forum Begins In Guangzhou

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Venue construction for Greater Bay Area Science Forum begins in Guangzhou

The construction of the permanent venue for the Greater Bay Area Science Forum began on Saturday in Nansha District of south China's Guangzhou City

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The construction of the permanent venue for the Greater Bay Area Science Forum began on Saturday in Nansha District of south China's Guangzhou City.

With an above-ground floor area of approximately 110,000 square meters, the architectural complex will consist of multiple facilities, including a conference center, a sci-tech innovation center and apartment buildings.

The permanent venue is expected to be put into use in 2025.

The first session of the Greater Bay Area Science Forum was held in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, in December 2021.

Initiated by the Alliance of International Science Organizations, the forum was hosted by the Guangdong provincial government. It aims to establish a platform in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area for scientists, entrepreneurs and financial experts to exchange views on global scientific developments and cooperation.

A strategic advisory committee for the forum was also established on Saturday.

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Alliance December Government

Recent Stories

Southgate running out of time to arrest England sl ..

Southgate running out of time to arrest England slide

1 second ago
 Parvez Elahi discusses flood relief measures with ..

Parvez Elahi discusses flood relief measures with former CM Buzdar

2 seconds ago
 Bilawal, Lankan FM discuss bilateral ties

Bilawal, Lankan FM discuss bilateral ties

4 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power su ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension schedule

5 seconds ago
 Sindh Agriculture University syndicate approved ne ..

Sindh Agriculture University syndicate approved new degree programmes

5 minutes ago
 Russia, Abkhazia Hold Joint Drills in Sukhum to Co ..

Russia, Abkhazia Hold Joint Drills in Sukhum to Combat Terrorism, Extremism - FS ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.