Vienna Shooters Very Well Armed, Professionally Trained - Chancellor Kurz

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The perpetrators who opened fire in Vienna are very well armed and professionally trained, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said live on ORF tv.

"One criminal was neutralized, others continue to be on the run. According to information at the moment, they are very well armed, have automatic weapons, are professionally trained.

This is definitely a terrorist attack," Kurz said.

In Vienna on Monday, unidentified gunmen opened fire at six different locations. Media reported about an attack on a synagogue. According to law enforcement officers, one person died, several were seriously injured, including a policeman, the attacker was neutralized. The mayor of Vienna later said that at least 15 people had been injured, seven of them seriously.