Vietnam Keen on More Russian Companies Exporting Fish, Agricultural Products - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Vietnam is actively exploring ways to engage more Russian companies in exporting agricultural and fishery products to the country and give a fillip to bilateral trade relations, Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi told Sputnik in an interview.

"In the coming years, in order to further develop bilateral trade cooperation in agricultural and fishery products, the Embassy of Viet Nam in Russia will organize seminars and forums to offer practical solutions for more favorable conditions and help businesses of the two countries better access each others markets," Khoi said.

The diplomat believes that together with the dynamic entrepreneurs and benefits brought about by the free trade agreement, the close cooperation between the two countries in creating favorable conditions for businesses and helping them access markets is crucial. He believes the trend has significantly contributed to the dramatic increase in bilateral trade volumes of agricultural and aquatic products in recent years, especially exports from Russia to Vietnam.

"Up to now, Vietnamese authorities have allowed 51 Russian enterprises to export meat and meat products (beef, pig, chicken), and 26 Russian enterprises to export seafood to Vietnam," the ambassador added.

In recent years, agricultural cooperation has become one of the key directions in economic and trade relations between Vietnam and Russia. Total bilateral trade in agricultural, forestry and fishery products grew strongly after Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union, of which Russia is a key member, signed the Free Trade Agreement in May 2015.

In July, Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said that 11 domestic companies received the right to export fish products to Vietnam.