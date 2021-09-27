UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Keen On More Russian Companies Exporting Fish, Agricultural Products - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

Vietnam Keen on More Russian Companies Exporting Fish, Agricultural Products - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Vietnam is actively exploring ways to engage more Russian companies in exporting agricultural and fishery products to the country and give a fillip to bilateral trade relations, Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi told Sputnik in an interview.

"In the coming years, in order to further develop bilateral trade cooperation in agricultural and fishery products, the Embassy of Viet Nam in Russia will organize seminars and forums to offer practical solutions for more favorable conditions and help businesses of the two countries better access each others markets," Khoi said.

The diplomat believes that together with the dynamic entrepreneurs and benefits brought about by the free trade agreement, the close cooperation between the two countries in creating favorable conditions for businesses and helping them access markets is crucial. He believes the trend has significantly contributed to the dramatic increase in bilateral trade volumes of agricultural and aquatic products in recent years, especially exports from Russia to Vietnam.

"Up to now, Vietnamese authorities have allowed 51 Russian enterprises to export meat and meat products (beef, pig, chicken), and 26 Russian enterprises to export seafood to Vietnam," the ambassador added.

In recent years, agricultural cooperation has become one of the key directions in economic and trade relations between Vietnam and Russia. Total bilateral trade in agricultural, forestry and fishery products grew strongly after Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union, of which Russia is a key member, signed the Free Trade Agreement in May 2015.

In July, Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said that 11 domestic companies received the right to export fish products to Vietnam.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Vietnam May July 2015 Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

Registration now open for Expo 2020 Dubai Run

Registration now open for Expo 2020 Dubai Run

14 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 4,000 land plots and ..

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 4,000 land plots and houses to citizens at cost of ..

59 minutes ago
 Newly appointed BoDs chairmen of DISCOs visit NEPR ..

Newly appointed BoDs chairmen of DISCOs visit NEPRA headquarters

25 minutes ago
 DC, DPO visits police stations, discuss security f ..

DC, DPO visits police stations, discuss security for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussa ..

25 minutes ago
 248 confirmed dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

248 confirmed dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

25 minutes ago
 2021 World Internet Conference kicked off in Wuzhe ..

2021 World Internet Conference kicked off in Wuzhen, China

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.