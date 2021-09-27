UrduPoint.com

Vietnam To Purchase Sputnik V Vaccine From Russia In 2021 - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The Russian Foreign Direct Investment Fund, which is marketing the Sputnik V vaccine abroad, and Vietnam's T&T Group have reached a purchase agreement for the Russian vaccine throughout 2021, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi said in an interview with Sputnik.

"T&T Group and the Russian Foreign Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have reached an agreement to supply Vietnam with ... Sputnik V vaccine in 2021. The two sides are actively working to develop a vaccine delivery schedule suitable to Russia's production capacity and Vietnam's receiving capacity," Khoi said.

