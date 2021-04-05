UrduPoint.com
Vietnam's Politburo Member Pham Minh Chinh Elected As New Prime Minister - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Vietnam's Politburo Member Pham Minh Chinh Elected as New Prime Minister - State Media

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Pham Minh Chinh, a Vietnam's Communist Party Politburo member and the head of the party Central Committee's Organization Commission, was elected the new prime minister at the session of the National Assembly (NA), the country's legislative body, state media reported on Monday.

These days Hanoi is hosting the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly. Earlier in the day, the NA elected Nguyen Xuan Phuc as a new president. He held the office of prime minister from 2016-2021.

According to Vietnamese state news agency VNA, 462 of 466 legislators supported the candidacy of 63-year old Chinh suggested by Phuc.

Chinh served in public security positions, including the foreign intelligence services and the ministry of public security. Since 2010 he has been a member of Vietnam's Communist Party Central Committee, in 2016 he was elected to the 18-member Politburo, the country's highest-ranking political organization.

More Stories From World

