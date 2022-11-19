UrduPoint.com

Vucic Discusses Kosovo With Greek Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2022 | 07:20 AM

ATHENS/BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, discussing bilateral relations and Kosovo, among other issues.

The meeting was held in Athens on Friday.

Both Mitsotakis and Vucic thanked each other for the talks via social media. Mitsotakis said that the two discussed regional and bilateral issues and ways of cooperating amid the Ukraine crisis and the energy crisis.

In his turn, Vucic said that he discussed Kosovo with the Greek prime minister and thanked him for Athens' support of Serbia.

In August, tensions between Serbia and Kosovo escalated when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules.

The measures would have restricted entry from Serbia with Serbian-issued identification documents and license plates that were to be exchanged for Kosovo-issued documents at the border.

On August 27, Belgrade and Pristina reached an EU-brokered compromise deal on entry and exit regulations. Serbia agreed to abolish entry-exit documents for Kosovo ID holders, while Kosovo agreed not to introduce them for Serbian citizens. However, the Kosovo authorities required that local Serbs re-register their car license plates with letters "KM" to Pristina-issued plates featuring "RKS" before October 31, starting another wave of tensions.

