Vucic Rules Out Serbian Military Operation In Kosovo

Published August 17, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Serbian President Alexandar Vucic said on Wednesday that conducting a military operation in Kosovo and crossing the the administrative line is ruled out

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Serbian President Alexandar Vucic said on Wednesday that conducting a military operation in Kosovo and crossing the the administrative line is ruled out.

"For 180 days we have been listening about Serbia's possibility and Serbia's wishes it invade either some entities, either some countries in the region and that it was going to happen five months ago, four months ago, three months ago, two months, and it didn't happen so far," Vucic said after his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The Serbian president also said that he can only deny false news.

"It is easy to use the current political situation against Serbia, so I asked NATO to look carefully at the situation in Kosovo and say when and where Serbian forces crossed the administrative line or border, as they say. We need a rational approach, conversations, a compromise solution, and not someone's desire to find a solution in which someone could blackmail Serbia or order Serbia how to behave," Vucic added.

