Vucic Says in UN General Assembly Speech Serbia Committed to Finding Compromise on Kosovo

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in remarks to the UN General Assembly that his country is committed to finding a compromise solution on Kosovo.

"The Republic of Serbia remains committed to finding compromise solution for the issue of Kosovo and to building a common future with politics of peace and cooperation," Vucic said on Wednesday.

Vucic emphasized that the recently US-brokered agreement on economic normalization between Serbia and Kosovo is a "big step" toward finding a solution.

In mid-September, US President Donald Trump hosted talks between the Serbian leader and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti who signed the deal to normalize economic ties.

Historically a province of Serbia, Kosovo was subjected to terrorist attacks and then an armed uprising led by the Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army terror group. The conflict triggered an unauthorized NATO military campaign against Serbia and Montenegro - then comprising SR Yugoslavia - paving the way for Albanians in Kosovo to declare independence in 2008.

Serbia has not recognized Kosovo's independence and launched a campaign to convince other countries not to recognize it either or recall their recognition.