MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The criminal case against the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, in Ukraine is humiliating and discriminatory, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Thursday.

On Wednesday, a court in Kiev suspended the hearings on the case until July 15 as the prosecutors were unprepared.

"It is not just him [Vyshinsky] or his colleagues who do not understand what the process is about, in terms of accusations, but the Ukrainian prosecutors themselves do not understand.

This is what they said when they asked for another delay. Now, apparently, they need to study the case and the materials. I would call it a circus but this is far beyond anything reasonable. This is terrible discrimination of a journalist, humiliation of the journalist, humiliation of Ukraine itself, which Kirill Vyshinsky said yesterday. And, of course, the international community needs to pay close attention to this," Zakharova said.