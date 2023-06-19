Warsaw to Seek Extradition of Suspect in Murder of Polish Woman in Greece - Morawiecki

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Warsaw will seek the extradition of a suspect in the murder of a Polish citizen from Greece, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

On Sunday, Greek media reported that the body of a 27-year-old Polish woman had been found on the island of Kos. The suspect in the murder has reportedly been arrested.

"I am shocked by the brutal murder of 27-year-old Anastasia. The perpetrator must be punished very severely. Therefore, we will ask Greece to extradite the suspect so that he can appear before a Polish court and receive the maximum possible punishment," Morawiecki said on Twitter.

Polish Justice Minister and General Prosecutor Zbigniew Ziobro tweeted that the Wroclaw prosecutor's office would investigate the murder and would ask Greek investigators to provide case files.