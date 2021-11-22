UrduPoint.com

Warsaw To Take Decision On Poland-Belarus Border Railway Link On Monday - Border Guard

The decision to close the railway link on Poland-Belarus border will be made on Monday, spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard Anna Mikhalska told Sputnik on Monday

On Thursday, Poland delivered an ultimatum to Belarus, promising to close the only railway checkpoint at Kuznica if the situation with migrants does not improve by Sunday.

In a reply letter, the Belarusian authorities reported that there were no more migrants in the Kuzniсa area.

"At the moment, the Kuznica railway checkpoint is working. Today a decision will be made whether it will be closed or not. This decision will be made by Minister of Interior and Administration Mariusz Kaminski," Mikhalska said.

Spokeswoman added that currently there are three checkpoints opened on the border with Belarus - a railway one - Kuznitsa and automobile checkpoints Bobrovniki and Terespol.

