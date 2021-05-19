UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington Governor Signs 12 Bills To Improve Law Enforcement Accountability

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:50 AM

Washington Governor Signs 12 Bills to Improve Law Enforcement Accountability

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Washington Governor Jay Inslee has singed 12 bills that are expected to heighten law enforcement accountability, including legislation to prohibit use of force and create an Office of Independent Investigations reporting to the head of the state, the governor's office said.

"Gov. Jay Inslee signed a dozen bills today that will improve accountability for law enforcement in Washington state, and will create the nation's strongest police accountability system," the office said in a release on Tuesday. "The governor signed legislation that will create an Office of Independent Investigations that reports to the governor, prohibit certain uses of force and will require more thorough oversight requirements for hiring and for reporting misconduct.

"

One of the bills signed is supposed to increase transparency and accountability of the law enforcement by changing certification and background requirements for police officers as well as more thorough internal reviews in case of a misconduct by an officer, and also by making the results of internal investigations publicly available, the release said.

Another bill prohibits a number of use-of-force tactics by law enforcement officers, including chokeholds and neck restraints, restricts vehicular pursuits, and limits the use of tear gas, the release added.

The governor linked the creation of a new police accountability system in the state with the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and the killing of Manny Ellis in Tacoma.

Related Topics

Police Governor Washington George Tacoma Gas

Recent Stories

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

2 hours ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

3 hours ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

3 hours ago

Sindh High Court allows vegetable,fruit traders to ..

1 hour ago

India offers reward for Olympic medalist wanted in ..

1 hour ago

No New Oil, Gas Fields Required in IAE's Roadmap f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.