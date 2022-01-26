UrduPoint.com

Washington Says WTO Decision Letting China Tax US Imports 'deeply Disappointing'

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Washington says WTO decision letting China tax US imports 'deeply disappointing'

The United States criticized a World Trade Organization decision Wednesday that permitted China to retaliate with duties on $645-million worth of US imports yearly, amid a long-running dispute between the major economies

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The United States criticized a World Trade Organization decision Wednesday that permitted China to retaliate with duties on $645-million worth of US imports yearly, amid a long-running dispute between the major economies.

"The deeply disappointing decision today by the WTO arbitrator reflects erroneous Appellate Body interpretations that damage the ability of WTO Members to defend our workers and businesses from China's trade-distorting subsidies," Adam Hodge, spokesman for the United States Trade Representative, said in a statement.

