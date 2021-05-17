UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Web Service Selling Customized Videos Says Trump Can Use Its Platform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 06:28 PM

Web Service Selling Customized Videos Says Trump Can Use Its Platform

Steven Galanis, the CEO of Cameo, a web service which allows to buy personalized videos from celebrities, said in a broadcast that he would allow former US President Donald Trump to use his platform, after most major social media platforms blocked Trump's accounts following his statements about the riots in Washington on January 6

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Steven Galanis, the CEO of Cameo, a web service which allows to buy personalized videos from celebrities, said in a broadcast that he would allow former US President Donald Trump to use his platform, after most major social media platforms blocked Trump's accounts following his statements about the riots in Washington on January 6.

His posts were deemed by platforms like Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, as instigating violence and encouraging protesters who seized the Capitol building.

"Trump has done nothing on our platform to violate our terms of service," Galanis says in an interview with Axios on HBO, aired on Sunday.

Cameo is a platform where users can get personalized videos from celebrities for a fee. It calls itself "the leading marketplace connecting fans directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities in the form of customized video messages, live video calls and direct messages." Though Cameo is not a specifically political service, its CEO does not see the reason why Trump should not be allowed on it.

As Galanis stressed, the ex-president was not even registered on the platform at the time of his ill-fated social media posts. However, he also stressed that he does not want Cameo to become a place for political debate as it is primarily "a place for laughs ... a place for fun."

At the same time, Cameo already has some experience with the US politics. According to Axios, last year the platform enabled fundraising for political candidates for the first time in its four-year history.

"It took us two and a half years to get the compliance set up to actually do this the right way. I don't think that it's gonna be a priority for us to do political fundraising abroad," he noted.

As of now, there are no active political candidates on the platform, Cameo CEO added. He also said that the company's rules differ form that of YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

Related Topics

Riots Washington Social Media Facebook Twitter Company Trump Buy Same January Sunday YouTube From Instagram

Recent Stories

5th IALC discusses &#039;Teaching and Learning Ara ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Police thwarts 115 kg-drug smuggling attem ..

11 minutes ago

Global Village will return with Season 26 in Octob ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host 1st World Utilities Congress

11 minutes ago

Emirates and flydubai codeshare to provide more op ..

26 minutes ago

Man dies in road accident in Quetta

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.