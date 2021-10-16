WhatsApp Begins End-to-End Encryption of Backups

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The Facebook-owned WhatsApp messenger said on Friday that it has started encrypting chat backups stored in the cloud.

"Starting today, we are making available an extra, optional layer of security to protect backups stored on Google Drive or iCloud with end-to-end encryption.

No other global messaging service at this scale provides this level of security for their users' messages, media, voice messages, video calls, and chat backups," the company said.

Backups stored on Google Drive or iCloud can now be protected through either a password or a 64-digit encryption key so no one except for the owner will have access to them, WhatsApp said.

The new feature will be rolled out "slowly" to users with the latest version of WhatsApp.