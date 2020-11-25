(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The White House has authorized projected President-elect Joe Biden to receive the President's Daily Briefing, CNN reported citing an administration official.

"The White House has given formal approval for President-elect Joe Biden to receive the President's Daily Briefing.

.. Coordination on when he'll receive his first one is underway currently," the report said.

The report described the President's Daily Briefing as a daily rundown of threats and intelligence developments compiled by the national security community.