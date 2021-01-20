(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joseph Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, the White House public schedule revealed.

"The Vice President and the Second Lady attend the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies," Pence's daily press schedule said on Tuesday.

The Biden inauguration is set to take place on Wednesday at noon EST (17:00 GMT) outside the US Capitol building.