White House Says Biden Administration Never Planned to Send Haitian Migrants to Guantanamo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The Biden administration has never planned to send Haitian migrants from the US southern border to its military base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"We will not, there's never been a plan to do that. I think there was some confusion related to the Migrant Operations Center, which has been used for decades to process migrants interdicted at sea for third-country resettlement. This request for information that went out publicly yesterday, which I think caused some confusion because of the timing, was posted in a typical, routine, first step in a contract renewal and unrelated to the southern border," Psaki said during a press conference.

Psaki's statement came in response to a question about conflicting media reports based on a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) document published on September 17 that the DHS Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) division needs to contract unarmed custody and security officers at the Migrant Operations Center at Guantanamo Bay.

The document said the facility has a capacity for 120 people, an estimated daily population of 20 people, and the ability to construct temporary housing for populations of up to 400 in case of a surge event. The document also said that at least 10 percent of the personnel must speak Spanish or Haitian Creole, according to reports.