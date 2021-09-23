UrduPoint.com

White House Says Biden Administration Never Planned To Send Haitian Migrants To Guantanamo

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 10:40 PM

White House Says Biden Administration Never Planned to Send Haitian Migrants to Guantanamo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The Biden administration has never planned to send Haitian migrants from the US southern border to its military base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"We will not, there's never been a plan to do that. I think there was some confusion related to the Migrant Operations Center, which has been used for decades to process migrants interdicted at sea for third-country resettlement. This request for information that went out publicly yesterday, which I think caused some confusion because of the timing, was posted in a typical, routine, first step in a contract renewal and unrelated to the southern border," Psaki said during a press conference.

Psaki's statement  came in response to a question about conflicting media reports based on a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) document published on September 17 that the DHS Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) division needs to contract unarmed custody and security officers at the Migrant Operations Center at Guantanamo Bay.

The document said the facility has a capacity for 120 people, an estimated daily population of 20 people, and the ability to construct temporary housing for populations of up to 400 in case of a surge event. The document also said that at least 10 percent of the personnel must speak Spanish or Haitian Creole, according to reports.

Related Topics

White House Guantanamo Cuba September Border Media Event From Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

10 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

10 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.