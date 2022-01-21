White House Says 'Nothing to Predict' on Possible Call Between Biden, Putin in Coming Days

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday said that at the moment there is nothing to announce regarding a possible call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden in the upcoming days.

" I don't have anything to predict on that front," Psaki said at a press briefing when asked whether there may be a phone call between Biden and Putin in the next few days to try to fix things.