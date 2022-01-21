UrduPoint.com

White House Says 'Nothing To Predict' On Possible Call Between Biden, Putin In Coming Days

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday said that at the moment there is nothing to announce regarding a possible call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden in the upcoming days.

" I don't have anything to predict on that front," Psaki said at a press briefing when asked whether there may be a phone call between Biden and Putin in the next few days to try to fix things.

