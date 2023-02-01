White House Says Russia Faces No Obstacles on Nuclear Inspections Under New START Treaty

Russia faces no obstacles to conduct nuclear inspections under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), White House National Security Council Coordinator for Defense Policy and Arms Control Cara Abercrombie said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Russia faces no obstacles to conduct nuclear inspections under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), White House National Security Council Coordinator for Defense Policy and Arms Control Cara Abercrombie said on Wednesday.

"We've done everything in our power to lift any potential obstacles to Russian travel to the United States in light of the limitations imposed on Russian travel more broadly (and) globally because of its actions in Ukraine," Abercrombie said. "There are absolutely no barriers as far as we are concerned to facilitating Russian inspections."