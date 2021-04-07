UrduPoint.com
White House Says US At 'Constructive' Early Steps Of Iran Nuclear Talks

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:32 PM

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the Biden administration and Iran have taken a constructive early step toward holding talks regarding Tehran's nuclear program

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the Biden administration and Iran have taken a constructive early step toward holding talks regarding Tehran's nuclear program.

"This is just a constructive early step, we're at the early start of the process here," Psaki said during a press briefing.

"We expect these conversations to be difficult, we expect this to be a long process, we're very much at just the beginning period."

Earlier on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani said Iran sees the United States' signals of its readiness to join nuclear negotiations, and is ready to resume compliance with the obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action if all US sanctions are lifted.

