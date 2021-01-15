UrduPoint.com
WHO Committee Urges Greater Sequencing To Combat New Virus Variants

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:51 PM

WHO committee urges greater sequencing to combat new virus variants

The World Health Organization's emergency committee (EC) on Friday said sequencing studies of the SARS-CoV-2 virus should be expanded in order to tackle emerging new variants of concern

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization's emergency committee (EC) on Friday said sequencing studies of the SARS-CoV-2 virus should be expanded in order to tackle emerging new variants of concern.

"On variants, the EC called for a global expansion of genomic sequencing and sharing of data, along with greater scientific collaboration to address critical unknowns," the WHO said in a statement after the virtual meeting.

