WHO committee urges greater sequencing to combat new virus variants

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization's emergency committee (EC) on Friday said sequencing studies of the SARS-CoV-2 virus should be expanded in order to tackle emerging new variants of concern.

"On variants, the EC called for a global expansion of genomic sequencing and sharing of data, along with greater scientific collaboration to address critical unknowns," the WHO said in a statement after the virtual meeting.