Wildfires burn large land in Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Forty-four forest and steppe fires have been reported across Mongolia since the beginning of this year, burning at least 435,658 hectares of forest and grassland, the country's National Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday.

The number of registered wildfires is up 15.

9 percent from the same period last year, the agency said, adding that the main cause of the wildfires was people's negligence.

Strong winds and dust storms are expected to hit large parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday, it said, urging the public to prevent possible wildfires.

Mongolia has a harsh continental climate, and its weather is usually dry and windy in spring.