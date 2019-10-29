Woman runs away from marriage after husband denied her eggs to eat

(@fidahassanain)

NEW DEHLI: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2019) In an incident of its own kind, a woman ran away from an "eggless marriage after her husband allegedly denied her eggs to eat in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district.

According to local police, the woman who belongs to Campiergang said that she ran away from her husband's home just because he refused to provide her eggs to eat it made her upset after which she decided to go away. The woman, police said, is found of eating eggs and on Saturday she fought again with her husband for not giving her eggs to eat. A paramour provided eggs to the woman with whom she eloped four months ago.

"it happened two times; four months ago and on this Saturday when she fought with her husband and ran away," the police said.

The husband is a daily wager who said that he could not afford to buy eggs everyday for the family. He also alleged that his wife's lover took advantage of her weakness for eggs and started bringing them daily.

