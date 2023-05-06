UrduPoint.com

World Leaders Congratulate Charles III, Camilla

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Leaders in the United States and Europe sent congratulations to Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation on Saturday, while China called for "cooperation" and "peace"

- US hails 'enduring friendship' - US President Joe Biden, whose country was represented at the lavish ceremony in London by First Lady Jill Biden, paid tribute to the "enduring friendship between the US and the UK".

He tweeted that the countries' relationship was "a source of strength for both our peoples" and that he was "proud" his wife could be there for the "historic occasion".

In an interview aired Friday, he said he would meet Charles, 74, in July to talk in particular about environmental issues.

- China urges ' Cooperation and peace' - Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the UK to work for "a stable and mutually beneficial... relationship" with his country after recent strains in their relations.

"China and Britain, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, should take a long-term and strategic view to jointly promote the historical trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation," he said.

- EU sees 'symbol of stability - The head of the European Union's executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, called the coronation "a testament to the enduring strength of the British monarchy".

"A symbol of stability and continuity," von der Leyen tweeted, alongside a picture of her at the pageant-filled ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

EU Council President Charles Michel said the members of the 27-nation bloc, which the UK voted to leave in 2016, "appreciate the king's vast experience to promote understanding and respect" and "his tireless efforts to promote the sustainability of our planet".

- Germany praises climate 'ally' - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is in Kenya for a visit, also welcomed the newly crowned monarch's interest in tackling climate change.

"(It) is very important that he is someone who is committed to a close cooperation between Great Britain and the European Union, and who also has his own personal agenda to advance climate protection," Scholz said.

"That will also help us." - 'Friends of France' - French President Emmanuel Macron, who also attended the London ceremony, sent his "congratulations" to Charles and Camilla, calling them "friends of France".

"Proud to be with you on this historic day," he tweeted.

- 'Best wishes' from Rome - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose country was represented at the coronation by President Sergio Mattarella, sent her "best wishes to King Charles III, to Queen Camilla and the entire British people".

In a message on social media, she noted the symbolism of the Italian craftsmanship involved in the rare mosaic floor of Westminster Abbey.

She said the ancient "Cosmati pavement" on which the Coronation Chair was placed was "masterfully created" and "there to amaze the world and to recall the historic and fruitful cooperation between Italy and the UK, which we are certain... will further strengthen with King Charles III".

- Friend of Greece -The foreign ministry in Greece, where Charles's father Prince Philip was born in 1921 on the island of Corfu, tweeted in English to "warmly congratulate HM King Charles III, a proven friend of Greece, in his Coronation day".

It wished him "success in his duties" and said it was "looking forward to continuing excellent cooperation and further deepening bilateral historic relations".

